First Pig Heart Transplant Offers Hope for Organ Shortage Crisis

A patient in Maryland survives pig heart transplant surgery.
In a first, doctors in Maryland have transplanted a genetically modified pig's heart into a 57-year-old man with life-threatening heart disease.
The transplant was conducted successfully on Friday, 7 January, reported The New York Times.
The procedure took a total of 8 hours.
Surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center reported on Monday 10 January, that the patient, David Bennett was doing well three days after the surgery.
The patient was aware of the fact that it was an experimental surgery and the risks involved.
However, he had exhausted other treatments and would have died without a new heart, reports The New York Times.
He was also too weak to accept the heart of a human donor, the doctors and family members said.
After the operation, Dr. Bartley Griffith, the director of the cardiac transplant program at the medical center, who also performed the surgery said, “it creates the pulse, it creates the pressure, it is his heart.”
The surgeons reported on Monday 10 January, that the patient was doing fine, although he was still connected to the heart-lung machine to support his new heart.
The doctors are also closely monitoring David Bennett to see if he is developing any infections such as porcine retrovirus. This is a pig virus that maybe transmitted to humans, even though the risk is low, reported The New York Times.
According to experts, this transplant of a genetically modified pig's heart into a human is a breakthrough discovery as it can help ease the crisis of organ shortage.
Each day, about a dozen people die due to acute organ shortage, reports The New York Times. The demands is always greater than the supply.
Scientists have worked to develop pigs with the help of new gene editing and cloning technologies so that the human body would not reject their organs.
Researchers believe these new inventions will help to open up various treatment avenues for people with failing organs.
Dr David Klassen also warned, "events like these can be dramatised in the press, and it’s important to maintain perspective.”
“It takes a long time to mature a therapy like this”, he said.
Experts and doctors believe animal organ transplantation could be the modern approach towards handling organ shortage.
