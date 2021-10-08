Pink October: Busting Breast Cancer Myths

October is the breast cancer awareness month and is also referred to as 'Pink October. The aim is to spread awareness around the impact of breast cancer.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.

Know all about one of most common cancers in women and some common myths around breast cancer, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).