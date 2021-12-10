Living With Psoriasis? Acceptance & Timely Treatment Are Key To Deal With It

Advanced treatment therapies have made it possible to treat Psoriasis.
Living with Psoriasis can affect not just physical capability, but also mental and emotional toll caused by social discrimination.
However, psoriasis can be effectively managed with advance treatment, contrary to popular belief of being untreatable and contagious.
Even though India contributes nearly 20% of the global burden of the disease that affects almost 25 million patients in the country, and irrespective of the recent wave of body positivity, there is still a widely prevalent social stigma attached to psoriasis.
Although, with the development of advanced treatment therapies like biologics, achieving clear skin seems an attainable treatment goal for psoriasis patients. Needless to say, regular follow-up sessions with the dermatologist are imperative to benefit from the advanced treatment.
It is also essential to keep the symptoms of psoriasis under check to control the severity of the disease. Discontinuation of the treatment can deteriorate their existing condition making it difficult to manage the symptoms as it advances.
Delay in treatment can result in the development of metabolic syndrome and other severe co-morbidities, such as Psoriatic arthritis.
At this point, the most important thing is to stay clear of home remedies and dubious over-the-counter therapies, which are not only ineffective in addressing psoriasis but also cause further damage by delaying the proper treatment.
The right thing to do is to seek the help of a dermatologist. As much as timely treatment is important, so is the continued adherence to it, to effectively manage the condition.
Given the widespread presence of psoriasis in the larger community, there is a pressing need for better understanding, and at the same time for creating awareness on coping and managing of this prolonged condition.
Biologics and other advanced treatment solutions can help meet patient need-gaps, especially in moderate to severe cases.
The need of the hour is also to encourage a doctor-patient interaction for early diagnosis and timely treatment, as well as inculcate a culture that shuns the social stigma and promotes positivity among the patients.
(Dr Rajiv Sekhri is a dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi)