7 Signs of Iodine Deficiency

According to the American Thyroid Association, iodine plays an important role in the production of thyroid hormones. Iodine is not produced inside our body so we need a proper diet to make sure that we meet the requirements. If you do not have proper amount of iodine as required by your body, you may not have enough production of thyroid hormone.

Deficiency of iodine can lead to hypothyroidism which may result in enlargement of the thyroid. According to PubMed, thyroid hormones also contribute in growth and repair of damaged cells as well as promoting a healthy metabolism.

Deficiency of thyroid hormone due to lack of iodine can lead to complex symptoms and health issues like enlargement of the neck, weight gain, and pregnancy-related issues. Let's know more about the signs and symptoms that can help you recognise iodine deficiency.