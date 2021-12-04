Solar Eclipse in December 2021: Date, Duration and Myths Related to Pregnancy

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on 4 December
A solar eclipse is set to appear on 4 December, 2021 and it is supposed to be the last solar eclipse for the year. It shall be visible from Australia, South Africa, South America and Southern Atlantic.
According to NASA, the duration of the solar eclipse is supposed to be 4 hours and 8 minutes. A solar eclipse occurs only when the moon moves between the earth and the sun, covering the sun fully or partially wherein it casts a shadow on the earth. The earth, moon and sun needs to be in a straight line for a total eclipse.
According to a report in TOI, solar eclipse will not be visible in India and it shall be partially visible in South Africa, Australia and South America, while only Antarctica gets to witness the full solar eclipse.
Now, there are various myths related to solar eclipse and pregnancy. Let's know more about it in detail.
Some people believe that if pregnant women go outside during the solar eclipse, it might result in birth marks or facial deformities in the unborn child, but according to USA Today, it is a superstitious belief and there is no affect of the solar eclipse on the unborn child. Even NASA cleared these rumours and mentioned that the radiations are harmless for the baby.
According to the Preventblindness.org, there is no such evidence that the rays can affect the unborn child, but it definitely does affect the people, including pregnant women, who watch the eclipse with their bare eyes. It can cause retinal burns and damage the retina temporarily or permanently and may result in eclipse blindness.
It is advisable that anyone who goes out or wants to witness the eclipse should keep the protection of their eyes in mind irrespective of their pregnancy status.
There are various Indian Astrology sites that warn the pregnant women against wearing metal during the solar eclipse as it may harm the baby and lead to facial deformities. But doctors say this is a myth, because there is no scientific evidence that wearing metals can have any harmful affect on the pregnant women during an eclipse.
There is belief that if pregnant women use any sharp objects during the solar eclipse, it may lead to their baby having a defect or a cleft lip. This has no scientific basis.
Pregnant women must not consume food cooked before or after an eclipse since it might lead to food poisoning.
Pregnant women must lie down in a straight position during the eclipse, any random position while sleeping might result in crooked joints of the baby.
Women who are pregnant must bathe before and after the eclipse and must keep repeating chants to ensure the safety of herself and the baby.
Some people also believe that eclipse is a sign that something bad is about to happen in the near future, but it is not the case and such information may make you feel nervous, stressed or anxious for no reason.
A superstition that pregnant women must not eat anything during the eclipse must be dealt with at all cost. According to the doctors, starving for long hours without food or water can lead to fatigue, dizziness or nausea.
So please don’t fall for any of the above myths.
