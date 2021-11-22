Amid Heavy Rains, Dengue Cases Spike in Chennai: Report

Dengue cases in Chennai spike, residents urged to remove stagnant water
After being lashed by incessant rains and subsequent inundation, Chennai is facing another crisis with dengue cases on the rise.
The number of cases reported in the city in the last few days has increased to 105 with Kodambakkam and Teynampet areas reporting the majority of them.
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials have called upon the residents to remove the stagnant water from the residential colonies as well as terraces of their houses to prevent the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.
The state health department has commenced door-to-door health check-ups and provided medicines to prevent the spread of the disease.
The GCC is using the services of breeding check workers round the clock to prevent the outbreak of Dengue by destroying the mosquito larvae.
It is also levying fines to people who are allowing water to stagnate at their residence including terraces that lead to breed mosquitos.
Soubhagyalaksmi Narayanan, a breed check worker under the GCC, told IANS: "People have to be more responsible to prevent the spread of the disease as in most residences where I had gone for fogging and checking, I found that there is water stagnation leading to the spread of the disease. Everyone should do their bit to prevent the outbreak of such diseases."
The GCC has already opened control rooms based out its headquarters and has deployed fogging teams in all the wards to prevent the spread of the disease.
