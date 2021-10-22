Don’t Let Festivities Ruin Your Fitness Goals – Enjoy While Eating Right

Keeping a check on your proteins, fats and carbohydrates intake is essential. If you have a get-together to attend on a particular day, ensure that you are balancing your calorie consumption before and after that.

However, do maintain an appropriate consumption of proteins during these days. Plan your meals ahead of time, which will help you keep a check on your macros.

Most importantly, do not feel guilty if you eat an extra gulab jamun, it will not mess up your progress or be a hurdle in achieving your fitness goal! You can always bounce back.