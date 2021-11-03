Swine Flu: Do’s and Don’ts To Protect Yourself

With the change in the weather in the national capital, hospitals in Delhi have been witnessing a spike in swine flu cases.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report on swine flu cases till 30 September, Delhi reported 88 cases, the second highest in the state, Navbharat Times reported. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 96 cases.

According to the NCDC report till 31 August, Delhi had 79 cases.

So far, 373 cases have been reported in the country and eight have died, the report added.

With flu season back and cases of swine flu on the rise again, how do you tell it apart from COVID-19? What are some of the do's and don'ts? FIT explains.