The Diet Hacks You Need This Diwali Season

Gift an air fryer/oven to your loved ones and yourself

Samosas, Mathis, Kababs, Tikkis and even Pakodas can be made in an oven or an air fryer. By using either of these appliances, you will be able to completely eliminate the deep-frying option while making sure you don’t miss out on any of the goodness.

Pre-Game with food

Remember that the feast is an indulgence. Just like good perfume, a little goes a long way with rich food. So have a salad or a low calorie snack before going out for those rooftop parties. This will make sure that you’re not famished when you’re at a party and thus curb tendencies to binge on rich, oily food.

Go Nuts over Nuts

Almond, pista, cashews and walnuts. Not only do they look fantastic in a gift basket, they do wonders for your health. Filled with minerals and other nutrients, nuts are the best option to snack on in any party and we all know they can be found everywhere in a Diwali household.

Be wary of liquid calories

By all means, have a drink or two but swap the coke for a diet coke, try and use infused water instead of fruit juices to reduce sugar intake and always make sure you a glass of water is at hand. It’s often hard to keep a tab on the merriment but if you are going to get carried away, might as well ride a less sugary wave of euphoria.

Make time for workouts

Even if it is not as intense as your normal routine, make sure you don’t skip workouts. Sweating out the excesses before your body has a chance to absorb and get used to it.