The Lancet Report on Climate Change and Health Calls Out Code Red

The sixth annual report of the Lancet Countdown that tracks 44 indicators of health impacts linked to climate change has sounded 'Code Red.'

It calls on global leaders to put actions and policies in place to address stark inequalities, improve health and deliver economic and environmentally sustainable COVID-19 recovery plans.

Coming ahead of UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, it will put pressure on world leaders gathering to address climate change impact to do more.

“It’s time to realise that no one is safe from the effects of climate change. As we recover from COVID we still have the time to take a different path and create a healthier future for us all,” a Lancet editorial warns.