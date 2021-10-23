Karwa Chauth 2021: Tips For Diabetic Women

Tips for diabetic women on Karwa Chauth
Be Karwa Chauth is a festival that is celebrated every year by married Hindu women in India. It is a festival in which the women fast for the well-being and health of their husbands. They also worship lord Shiva, lord Ganesha and the moon.
This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 24 October. While you start preparing for the festival, prepare your body as well. If you happen to be someone who suffers from diabetes, it is important that you take a few precautions so fasting doesn't take a toll on your health.
Here are a few precautions you can take to manage your blood sugar levels on Karwa Chauth.
Sargi is a ritual in which the mother-in-law gives food, gifts and nuts to the daughter-in-law and the food in the sargi is eaten by the wife before she fasts for the day.
Be careful what you eat for Sargi. Food rich in protein and high in carbs shall be great to keep any complications at bay. These foods include rotis, nuts, vegetables, foods cooked in less oil. They take time to get digested and keeps the person full for longer, maintaining the optimal blood sugar levels.
There are two types of carbs in food. Soluble and insoluble carbs. The soluble carbs get broken down easily and the glucose gets into the bloodstream increasing the sugar levels. Insoluble carbs on the other hand take time to get digested and do not burden the pancreas to produce more insulin hormones.
But in order to keep yourself away diabetic complications don't avoid carbs. Carbohydrates are important for the body to produce energy and help you function for the rest of the day.
It is important that you remember to take precautions with your pre-fast meal as well as when you break the fast. It is important to remember that your post-fast meal also affects your health and blood sugar levels.
Make sure to avoid puris, deep fried sweets or fritters as snacks. You can use healthy cooking methods as well. You can grill, roast, and bake while preparing food so that you won't have to choose when you are extremely hungry.
It is not difficult to check your sugar levels. There are various equipments available in the market. Ask your doctor how frequently you need to check you blood sugar levels.
Fasting for the whole day and eating at odd hours may spike your blood sugar levels. So, ask your doctor how you can plan your day.
Festival is all about preparing variety of foods and sweets at home. After fasting for the whole day, the women have a feast with their families. But you should not forget, a feast can have consequences and affect the health negatively.
You can ask your doctors on what to eat and avoid. You can discuss with him and ask him to prepare a diet chart accordingly to avoid any confusion and complications.
Everyone comes together, dress-up, prepare food and worship the moon during Karwa Chauth. You all help each other to prepare for the day. So, you can also help each other to stay healthy.
Discuss the menu, eating pattern with your family and the precautions you need to take to maintain blood sugar levels.