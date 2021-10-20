10 Tips For Healthy Winter Skin

Follow these tips for healthy skin in winter.
With winter just around the corner the need for extra care and nourishment for the skin becomes a top priority, along with the need for an extra jacket and warm foods.
Skin is the first organ to come in contact with the harsh, chilly and dry air of the winters. According to Mayo Clinic, the falling temperature and low humidity makes the skin dry which can put the skin at a risk of cuts and cracks which can result in infections.
Here are a few simple tips that can help you keep your skin healthy and soft in winters.
Your skin is exposed to the sun throughout your life and it makes your skin more prone to aging, wrinkles and spots. Sunlight can be harmful for the skin and can cause skin problems or even skin cancer. But people tend to forget wearing a sunscreen in winters.
You can use a sunscreen of at least 15 SPF, reapply it every 2 hours and stay in shade as long as you can. For extra protection, you can wear full sleeved clothes to avoid skin from being exposed to the harmful ultraviolet rays.
Winters make your skin dry. When you wash your face, hands or feet, they tend to become more itchy and dry due to lack of moisturization. Apply a thick layer of moisturiser after the shower.
In case you are someone who might skip this step in a hurry, you can always keep a travel-size bottle in your purse. Your skin will thank you for the extra care.
Winter tends to make the skin more sensitive and fragrant or alcohol-containing products that you used in summer might irritate your skin in winter due to flaky and dry skin.
Moreover, any serum, toner or beauty products won't work if your skin is not healthy from within. Try to make your skin barrier healthy by a simple skin care routine with moisturiser, sunscreen and a gentle cleansing face wash.
According to the US NIH, foods rich in omega-3s can be great for the skin in winter. They protect the skin from sun damage, help heal the cracks and prevent rashes or drying out.
Foods like walnut, chia seeds, flaxseeds, fatty fish and sea foods are some of the options that can help you get a healthy and glowing skin from within.
Since your skin goes through so much in winter, it needs extra care and nourishment. There are creams and products available in the market that need to be used overnight for best results.
Moreover, your hands and feet can be taken care of too since they are the ones at work through out the day. You can opt for thick creams and serums that need time to get absorbed into the skin at night to get a revitalised skin in the morning.
It is important that you keep your skin hydrated from outside with the help of moisturisers and from within with proper amount of fluids. Healthy skin is hydrated from both inside and outside and in order to keep it hydrated from within you need to consume plenty of water and fluids.
Hot showers are always soothing and relaxing after a busy day or during winters. But it can be harmful for the skin in winters.
According to the Baylore College of Medicine, hot water strips the skin off its natural oils and moisture. So, it is advisable to use lukewarm water when you shower. You should also just pat dry your skin instead of rubbing it with a towel. It will help maintain the moisture on the outer layers.
Winters are for warm clothes and layering with the sweaters, jackets and scarfs but if you have a sensitive skin your clothing might irritate your skin resulting in rashes. It is important that you wear clothes of good quality wool and wash them regularly.
You can opt for gentle detergents meant for woolen clothes and dry them out in the sun before wearing them directly after pulling them out from the closed cupboards after so long.
Exfoliation is a great way to remove dead skin cells from the upper layer of the body and help maintain its glow and luster. But excess exfoliation and with the wrong products may be harmful for the skin.
It is better to use the chemical exfoliants than harsh scrubs with particles that damage the pores and rip off the natural oils and moisture.
We know that humidity is low in winters and that makes our skin more dry. But a humidifier is also a great option if we want to control the levels of humidity indoors.
According to the Harvard Health Publishing, humidifier used at 60 percent inside homes can help you maintain healthy skin.
