8 Tips to Avoid Dry Skin in Winter

Winter brings with it much more than the cold and flu. Cool air, low humidity levels can zap your skin or moisture, leaving your skin dull and dry than usual. Harsh winters may also lead to cracking, scaly skin or result in eczema.

People with have dry skin tend to face more problems during winters compared to those with oily, normal or combination skin. Therefore, here are a few tips that can help you keep your skin moisturised to prevent dryness during winters.