8 Tips to Avoid Dry Skin in Winter

Winter brings with it much more than the cold and flu. Cool air, low humidity levels can zap your skin or moisture, leaving your skin dull and dry than usual. Harsh winters may also lead to cracking, scaly skin or result in eczema.
People with have dry skin tend to face more problems during winters compared to those with oily, normal or combination skin. Therefore, here are a few tips that can help you keep your skin moisturised to prevent dryness during winters.
Moisturisation is not only important in winters but throughout the year. A moisturiser helps retain hydration, keeping it soft and elastic.
The best way to apply moisturiser is right after you shower. Water washes off the essential oils of the skin. So, it becomes important to retain it and replenish the skin.
Water is essential for healthy skin. Like the other organs, skin also needs water to prevent any damage. Skin also gets dehydrated which makes it more prone to scaling, dryness and irritation.
People tend to skip water in winters since it is cold and might not feel thirsty. Warm water can keep you warm, prevent throat infections, cold or flu and also keep your skin healthy.
The cool breeze, chilly weather and low humidity requires you to cover your body to prevent the chilly winds coming in direct contact with your body. Moreover, when you cover yourself up, the moisture gets locked in and you won't feel irritated as well.
The covered parts tend to stay hydrated for longer and need less application of moisturiser time and again.
Exfoliants or scrubs are used to get rid of the dead skin and get glowing skin but they can harm your skin if you use the wrong products or overdo it in winters.
Winters tend to give people cracked, irritated skin and physical exfoliators or scrubs can irritate and damage it even more. So, you can use less of these products and if you do, use chemical exfoliants which are easy on the skin.
You don't need all your skincare products during winters. You can ditch alcohol or fragrant products in winters and use just three.
A moisturizer, toner and a mild cleanser can do wonders. This is to prevent irritation, flaky and red skin that is quite normal during winters.
Hot showers can make you feel relaxed and rejuvenated but what we don't realise is hot water can harm your skin. Hot water strips the skin of its natural oil and leaves it more dry and irritated.
Go for a lukewarm bath instead. Extreme of either temperature can harm your skin.
Hands also need extra care because we wash our hands frequently, especially during the Covid pandemic. Frequent washing of hands makes it more dry. Carry a hand cream with you at all times and apply it frequrently when you wash your hands.
Hands and feet tend to be the most ignored parts of the body when it comes to skin care.
In winters, we tend to wear warm clothes like jackets, hats and sweaters but might forget to wear socks and gloves. They not only save you from the drop in temperature but also protect the skin from damage, getting dried up and help lock in moisture for longer.
