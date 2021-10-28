Tips to Take Care of Skin Before and After Workout

Follow these tips before and after your workout to avoid skin infections.
(Photo: iStock)
Exercise is important to stay healthy and active. Sweating out has several health benefits and it also keeps chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases at bay. Research has shown that regular exercise not only keeps us fit but helps our bodies get rid of toxins through sweating.
So, it also helps the skin stay healthy. But some people may get rashes, inflammation or acne on their skin. It may be due to lack of good skin care routine before or after the workout.
Here are a few simple things you can keep in mind to avoid acne, greasy, inflamed skin after workout.
You may hitting the gym early in the morning, but make sure you apply sunscreen to protect your skin.
Apply sunscreen with at least 30 SPF. It will also protect your skin from the little sun exposure in the gym. Make sure that you use a sunscreen that is water and sweat resistant so that it doesn't get wiped off when you sweat.
It is important that you remove the makeup if you want avoid acne due to workout in the long run. When you exercise the blood flow to the skin increases and our pores open up. If there is makeup on the skin, the bacteria, chemicals along with the makeup clog the pores causing acne.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one can use an oil-free makeup remover if you cannot wash your face to avoid acne due to the clogged pores after workout.
It is always better to wear loose clothes during a workout so that you are not only comfortable and enjoy your workout without restrictions but also allow the sweat to dry off without letting it get trapped because of tight gym wear.
Your skin must get space to breathe so that there are less chances of fungal or yeast infections
It is always better to keep your hair off your face so that it doesn't hinder quick movements or distract you during the workout. Moreover, the hair captures the moisture from the face. The hair products or germs get transferred to the face and enter the open pores, clogging them. This might lead to sudden breakouts.
If possible you must try to shower immediately after a good workout. That will not only wash off the bacteria, germs and sweat-causing skin infections and acne but will also help you relax.
If you have an acne prone skin, you can use benzol hydroxyl cleansers. If you have a sensitive skin you can go for mild oil-free cleansers or use oil-free micellar water to get rid of germs.
You should never start a workout without a warm up and never end it without stretching. Like your muscles, your skin also needs to relax and cool down. The sudden blood rush and heat is harmful for the skin.
The only way to avoid the harmful heating effect is to wash your face with cold water after workout and apply a cooling mask if possible.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying out any remedy, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional.)
