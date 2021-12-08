7 Tips to Prevent Seizures

Seizure is one of the main symptoms of epilepsy. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) occurrence of seizure more than 2-3 times can indicate epilepsy.

According to Mayo Clinic, a seizure is caused due to the sudden electrical disturbance in the brain that might affect your feelings and levels of consciousness due to the lack of cell's ability to pass messages to the brain.

If you suffer from epilepsy or any other medical condition that puts you at risk of frequent seizures, keep these factors in mind: