UP’s Zika Tally Reaches 66 – All About the Virus

This is the highest single-day jump in infections since the first case of the virus was reported in the city on October 23.
Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur recorded 30 new cases of the Zika virus on Thursday, taking the tally of infections to 66, according to news agency IANS.
The first case in the state was reported from the Indian Air Force station area in Kanpur on 23 October, when a warrant officer tested positive for the infection. Subsequently, three more cases were also discovered from the IAF station area, according to IANS.
Of the new cases reported, three of the infected are women and 27 are men.
What is Zika virus? How does it spread? What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know.
What is Zika virus? How does it spread?
The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
These mosquitos are also known to be the carriers of chikungunya and dengue infections.
It can also be sexually transmitted, through bodily fluids including blood and semen, and can also be passed on from a pregnant woman to the fetus.
How does it spread?
What are the symptoms of Zika virus?
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people with Zika virus do not develop any symptoms.
Only one in five people are likely to show symptoms, studies say. However, if they do, the symptoms are expected to last 2-7 days. Deaths remain rare and most people will not require hospitalisation.
Symptoms of Zika virus
How is Zika diagnosed?
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a doctor or other healthcare provider will ask about any recent travel and any signs and symptoms.
Blood or urine tests may be ordered to help determine if you have Zika.
Testing is recommended if you have symptoms of Zika and have traveled to a country with a current Zika outbreak, CDC says.
Testing should take place as soon as possible, while you still have symptoms.
What is the treatment?
There is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus. Deaths remain rare and most people do not require hospitalisation. But you can:
Treat the symptoms
Get plenty of rest
Drink fluids to prevent dehydration
If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking additional medication
Treatment options
How long can this virus live in the body?
The Zika virus usually remains in the blood of an infected person for up to a week.
How do we protect ourselves from Zika virus?
Avoid mosquito bites by wearing fully-covered clothes, and apply mosquito repellents, especially in the monsoon to winter months, when they thrive.
Avoid standing around near water logged areas like puddles and drains.
The US CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) also advices against touching blood or body fluids without wearing protective gloves. If you do get some on your clothes, remove and wash them immediately.
Condoms can reduce the chance of getting Zika from sex.
Maintain hand hygiene and wash them with water and soap frequently.
If you are pregnant, you should not travel to areas with Zika outbreaks.
(With inputs from IANS.)
