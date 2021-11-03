Heart Disease: Symptoms and Early Warning Signs

Know the warning signs of a heart attack or heart disease.
(Photo: iStock)
Heart issues can be life-threatening if the signs and symptoms are missed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 610,000 people die to due heart diseases every year.
Knowing about the warning signs can help us take immediate action in can of emergencies and save lives.
Chest pain is one of the most common symptoms of heart-related issues. You may feel tightness, discomfort, pain or pressure in the chest due to a blocked artery.
People describe it as an elephant on their chest or a tight band around the chest that makes them feel constricted.
People also experience stomach pain, indigestion, nausea or even vomiting during a heart attack. There can be various reasons behind an upset stomach like overeating or food poisoning, so people do not realise that it could also mean that their heart requires attention.
You may lose your balance or feel dizzy for many reasons like lack of proper food, dehydration or getting up suddenly. But if this is accompanied by shortness of breath, chest discomfort or tightness, it may be a sign of heart-related issue or a heart attack itself.
Generally, jaw or throat pain are signs of common cold, mouth infection or sinus but if the chest pain slowly spreads to the jaws or throat of the person, it is a sign of heart disease.
According to Mayo Clinic, snoring, sleep apnea and obstructive sleep pattern has been associated with heart failure, coronary heart disease and cardiac arrhythmias.
People suffering from chronic snoring or sleep apnea stop breathing several times while sleeping, increasing the pressure on the heart and resulting in cardiovascular problems.
If you ever experience breaking out into cold sweat while you are not exercising, there are chances you might be having a heart attack. When your body has to pump blood through the blocked arteries, it puts immense pressure on your circulatory system and this exertion results in sweating.
If you experience swelling in your legs and feet, it is a sign that blood is not being pumped properly to all parts of the body. That is why veins store the blood as back up which results in swelling.
Heart diseases also make it difficult for the kidneys to remove toxins, water and sodium from the body, resulting in bloating.
According to Mayo Clinic, pain accompanied by numbness and coldness can be a sign of heart attack. It happens due to narrowed blood vessels of the arms.
There can be instances of arm pain turning into a heart attack, but mostly the chest pain or discomfort spreads towards the left arm.
If you suddenly start to feel tired while climbing the stairs, or carrying groceries, it may be a sign of heart issue. This kind of sudden fatigue or weakness without any reason may be an underlying symptom of heart conditions.
