Tips To Boost Fertility Naturally

According to Healthline, the diagnosis for infertilty is made if a couple cannot conceive for more than a year after trying. A woman who might be able to conceive but may not be able to carry the pregnancy to term may also be diagnosed with fertility issues.

According to the WHO, one in four couples are affected by infertility.

The risk factors related to infertility in both men and women include old age, exposure to toxins like herbicides or pesticides, smoking, alcohol abuse, and obesity.

There are treatments and remedies to help promote better quality sperm, reduce symptoms of PCOS and regular periods that can also help reduce the risk of infertility.

Here are a few ways to reduce the risk of infertility.