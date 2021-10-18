10 ways to reduce the risk of diabetes.

Type-2 diabetes is a common chronic illness which affects millions of people across the world. The increase in complications may lead to blindness, cardiovascular diseases and other serious health issues.

Prediabetes is a phase in which you may have high blood sugar levels but not as high to be considered diabetic. Majority of people with prediabetes develop type-2 diabetes.

There are various factors like lifestyle choice, genetics, past diseases and age that contribute to the progression of diabetes. Though we cannot control all the causes of diabetes, we can surely find ways to lower the risk of diabetes.

Here are ten ways you can reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.