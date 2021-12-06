WhatsApp Incubator To Help 10 Firms Build Health Solutions in India: Report

Whatsapp announced an incubator programme in India.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Meta-owned WhatsApp on Monday announced an incubator programme in India that will select 10 organisations and help them build digital solutions to tackle critical health issues.
"During the pandemic we have seen several innovative use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform by government organisations, civic actors, city administrations and many more NGOs, both large and small, across sectors and locations," said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.
The 10 selected organisations will be guided through a design thinking-led process to build a deeper understanding and applicability of their WhatsApp-powered solution.
The selected organisations will also be provided with technical support in order to design, prototype and pilot their health use cases.
The programme, for which applications are open till December 24, is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio, WhatsApp said.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)