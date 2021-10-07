WHO Approves World’s First Malaria Vaccine: All You Need To Know

WHO has recommended that in the context of comprehensive malaria control, the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine be used for the prevention of P. falciparum malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission as defined by it.

The malaria vaccine should be provided in a schedule of 4 doses in children from 5 months of age for the reduction of malaria disease and burden.

Mosquirix is given as a 0.5 ml injection into a muscle of the thigh or in the muscle around the shoulder. The child is given three injections with one month between each injection.

A fourth injection is recommended 18 months after the third. Mosquirix can only be obtained with a prescription.