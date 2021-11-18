World Adult Day 2021: Date, Significance and Quotes

Know the date, significance and quotes on this world adults day
According to the World Health Organisation, there are around 600 million older people above the age of 60 worldwide and the number might double itself in the next 11 years.
World Adults day is celebrated to tackle aging related health issues, and to create a supportive environment around them.
According to WHO,
With the growing medical advancements and awareness about health issues, women are living 6 to 8 years longer than the men.
Another huge advancement related to the public health is the increase of life expectancy. In 1980's the life expectancy was 33 years for the women which has increased to around 82 years and is a commendable gain of 50 years.
The number of people around the age of 60 or more is likely to grow from 900 million to 2 billion up to 2050.
It is evident that the older people living today are in better health and have access to better facilities than their parents at the same age.
Discrimation based on the age of a person is a more prevalent issue now. This leads to prejudicial behaviour, policies promoting age shaming, obstruction of policy development, poor quality of mental health and dishonour towards the older generation.
"Wrinkles will only go where the smiles have been." - Jimmy Buffet
"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." - John Lennon
"Growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional!" - Walt Disney
"Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!" - Ingrid Bergman
“It's paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn't appeal to anyone.”- Andy Rooney.
"Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old."- Franz Kafka.
"Of all the self-fulfilling prophecies in our culture, the assumption that aging means decline and poor health is probably the deadliest."-Marilyn Ferguson.