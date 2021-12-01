World AIDS Day 2021: Quotes, Messages, Slogans and Posters

World AIDS Day is celebrated on 1 December
World AIDS Day is celebrated on 1 December every year. The day will bring together individuals and public and private organisations to fight and take a stand against the infectious disease. Activists have pointed out how the pandemic was a set back for the movement, specially when medical sources and treatment options are already not meeting the requirements.
This day commemorates those who lost the battle against AIDS, but it is also a celebration of all the advancements made in treatment.
World AIDS Day was first observed in the year 1988. In the year 1996, the United Nations Programme on AIDS came into existence which empowered member countries to reform their policies regarding the prevention and control of the disease.
Let's have a look on the slogans, messages and posters that can help us celebrate this important day.
"HIV does not make people dangerous you know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it" -Princess Diana
"Prevention is better than cure; especially when something has no cure"
"Hate the disease, but not the diseased!"
"AIDS: Prevention is the only cure"
"Avoid the scare…be aware of AIDS"
History will surely judge us harshly if we do not respond with all the energy and resources that we can bring to bear in the fight against HIV/AIDS
“HIV/AIDS has no boundaries.” — Annie Lennox
“I think AIDS can be won. I think we can win this fight. It is winnable. But it means behavior change.” — Franklin Graham
“AIDS itself is subject to incredible stigma.” — Bill Gates
“You have so much power to bring awareness, prevention and change.” — Ashley Judd
“HIV AIDS is a disease with stigma. And we have learned with experience, not just with HIV AIDS but with other diseases, countries for many reasons are sometimes hesitant to admit they have a problem.” — Margaret Chan
