World Osteoporosis Day 2021: History, Theme, Importance

Know about the history, significance, and theme of 2021on world osteoporosis day.
ariouWorld Osteoporosis day is celebrated on 20 October all across the world to raise global awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The idea is to ensure voices are heard and the organisations, governments and public authorities take action on concerns related to osteoporosis and fracture related issues.
The day also focuses on caregivers. Osteoporosis can be debilitating both physically and mentally. Loss of independence and mobility can lead to mental health issues. Chronic pain can come in the way of day to day living.
Let's take a look at the history, importance and theme of World Osteoporosis Day.
World Osteoporosis day was first celebrated in the year 1996 by the United Kingdom’s National Osteoporosis Society and the campaign was supported by the European Commission as well.
Various events are organised by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF).
Until 1994 there wasn't much information on Osteoporosis as a disease. It was in 1998 that two major organisations had taken the responsibility of spreading global awareness which lead to the formation of IOF. In the late 90's the World Health Organisation came forward to help IOF spread information and awareness related to the disease.
World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the prevention of the disease. It's important to understand risk factors, possible symptoms and treatment options of the disease.
It also raises awareness about getting tested regularly so that the disease can be diagnosed at an early stage and treatment can begin before complications set in.
It's important to eat healthy foods for healthy bones.
The theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2021 is 'Serve Up Bone Strength'. This theme has been chosen to focus on the overall bone health and the harmful effects it can have on your well-being if it is ignored.
It is important to get a bone density test done regularly and include foods that promote better bone health in your diet.
