World Osteoporosis Day 2021: History, Theme, Importance

ariouWorld Osteoporosis day is celebrated on 20 October all across the world to raise global awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The idea is to ensure voices are heard and the organisations, governments and public authorities take action on concerns related to osteoporosis and fracture related issues.

The day also focuses on caregivers. Osteoporosis can be debilitating both physically and mentally. Loss of independence and mobility can lead to mental health issues. Chronic pain can come in the way of day to day living.

Let's take a look at the history, importance and theme of World Osteoporosis Day.