World Psoriasis Day: History, Significance, Theme and Quotes

Know about the history, significance, and theme for world psoriasis day
(Photo: FIT)
World psoriasis day is celebrated on 29 October every year to throw light on the challenges faced by the people who suffer from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis.
Psoriasis is caused due to an overactive immune system. While the immune system of a normal person produces new cells within 30 days, new cells are produced in the body within 2-3 days in the bodies of psoriasis patients.
The disease is characterised by redness and rashes on the skin. On world psoriasis day, organisations round the world try to spread information about the disease and try to make treatment more accessible and affordable.
World Psoriasis day was first observed in 2004. It was in 2014 that the member countries of World Health Organisation recognised the importance of awareness around Psoriasis and adopted a resolution making 29 October the official day for celebrating it.
The IFPA holds a Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Conference every three years and till date 1000 delegates have participated in the conference.
This day is celebrated to recognise the patients suffering from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis and has been successful in voicing the pain of more than 125 million patients of psoriasis across the globe.
The International Association of Psoriasis Foundation (IAPF) plays a major role in spreading awareness, information and educating people about the condition with an aim to erase stigmatisation and discrimination that people have to face due to the condition.
The theme on world psoriasis day for the year 2021 is 'INFORMED'. The main aim of the theme is to encourage people to know more about the condition so that they can understand the pain of the people, recognise the symptoms in people who are undiagnosed and can fight for making the treatment accessible and affordable.
The IFPA and other health societies, organisations come together and organise events to raise awareness about the condition and dispel myths related to the disease.
I try to avoid Politico to spare myself psoriasis of the brain but so many journalists cite it that I'm forced to be aware of it no matter how big a moat I build. - James Wolcott
When I was 22, I had this horrible psoriasis outbreak. It was all over my legs, I couldn't walk because my legs were cracked and bleeding. Weird things like that can happen to your body. — Eli Roth
I've battled psoriasis; I've had an autoimmune disease since I was two. So I'm very vigilant about taking care of myself and eating right and what I put in my body. It's something that I had to be aware of since a young age. So health is a big deal. — LeAnn Rimes
