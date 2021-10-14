World Sight Day 2021: Theme, History, and Significance

World sight day is celebrated every year on the second Thursday of October. This year, it's on 14 October. World sight day is celebrated to raise awareness about the conditions of blindness, sight impairment, vision care and eyesight problems.

According to the WHO, there are 1 billion people who are affected by near or distant vision impairment due to late diagnosis and treatment. It can affect people from any age group, but it is more common among older people of 50 years or more.

Blindness or vision impairment affects may act as a barrier in their daily life, career and personal opportunities, and even while travelling.