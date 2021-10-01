World Smile Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Images and Posters

Smile is the most pleasing thing a person can wear. It is usually believed that smile makes a person's face more attractive and charming. The reason behind the positivity and cheerfulness we see in the smiley face is Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcestor who created the smiley face in 1963.

Harvey was worried that the smiley face was losing its value and importance by being used everywhere and being over-commercialized.

Therefore, he decided to dedicate the first of October every year to the smile that knows no limits, no religion and no politics. This day is celebrated every year as World Smile Day since 1999.

Smile is just not about being happy but also about being strong, powerful and staying positive through both good and bad times.