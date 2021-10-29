Your First Response to a Sudden Stroke: What to Know

A stroke, also known as a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted. To put it simply, a stroke is a heart attack in the brain.

This means that there was either a clot in the blood vessels in the brain (which accounts for 80 percent of strokes) or the blood vessels burst and bled into the brain. As a result of the disruption in blood supply, parts of the brain become damaged and die off as they lose oxygen.