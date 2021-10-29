World Stroke Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

According to the American Stroke Association, one in four people get stroke at least once in their lifetime. A stroke can affect anyone irrespective age. There are various causes for stroke like genetics, family history, medical history, age, gender and race which are not in our control.

World Stroke day is celebrated on 29 October every year with an aim to spread awareness and inform people about the signs, symptoms and prevention of stroke. The World Stroke Association aims to fight against the stigma related to a stroke.