World Thrombosis Day: What's the Link Between COVID-19 and DVT?

Early in the pandemic, we realized that blood clots are very common in COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 virus can cause severe inflammation, which can trigger the body’s clotting system and cause blood clots. People affected severely with COVID-19 and those who require hospitalization are particularly susceptible. Patients with comorbidities such as heart disorders, diabetes, obesity, cancer and family history of blood clots are also prone to thrombosis. About one in 20 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital and up to one in five of those on critical care might develop PE so it is important to be aware of this complication and prevent it if possible.

Even before COVID-19, VTE relating to hospitalisation was recognised as a major public health problem. Half of all VTE cases are hospital-associated and VTE is the leading cause of preventable hospital death. The three main causes of VTE are sluggish blood flow, blood vessel damage and sticky blood and often in the hospitalised person we find a combination of these factors. Hospital-associated clots are also called Hospital-Associated Thrombosis or HAT. HAT can occur during hospital stay but more commonly occurs after going home, the risk of HAT extending to 3 months after discharge.