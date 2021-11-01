World Vegan Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

Happy World Vegan Day
(Photo: FIT)
World vegan day is celebrated on 1 November worldwide by vegans to encourage people to follow a vegan lifestyle since it is beneficial for your health as well as the environment. This day also marks the formation of the Vegan Society in the UK.
The people have come a long way from starting a vegan diet to following a vegan lifestyle. This way they stand together towards a cruelty-free lifestyle and raise the voice for the rights of their voiceless furry friends.
Veganism means to avoid all things made b exploiting the animals but you can start from your diet by abstaining from the dairy products like milk, eggs, paneer, yogurt and meat. You can opt for a plant based diet and join this movement.
In order to understand the world vegan day, let's know more about its history, significance and theme for this year.
This day started as a movement by the two members of 'The Vegetarian Society' in 1944 in the UK. There were two members of the society Donald Watson and Elise Shrigley who wanted to exclude meat and other foods that were made or tested on animals from their diet. But the other members of the society did not really understand their approach and this led to the formation of 'The Vegan Society' in 1944.
Then on the 50th anniversary of the world vegan day in the year 1994, the then chairman of The Vegan Society, Louise Wallis decided to recognise 1 November as world vegan day evry year from then. The terms veganism and vegan was also coined by him.
Now there are many celebrities who have started to follow a vegan diet and this movement has gained popularity among the common masses as well. The diet which was earlier referred as bizarre is now followed in various restaurants, super markets and food chains.
Veganism is a lifestyle whoch not only eliminates killing of animals for food but also prohibits cruelty and mistreatment towards animals. It promotes the health benefits of a vegan diet. Vegan diet can prevent several health problems like obestiy, colon cancer, heart diseases and other life-threatening issues.
Veganism also keeps the environment safe, prevents the rare species from going extinct, keeps a healthy and balanced ecosystem besides saving water.
The theme for the world vegan day in the year 2021 is 'vegan for the less' which implies that people don't have to spend money in order to go vegan or follow a vegan lifestyle. It is quite affordable and helps the people in this world experiencing inflation
In order to celebrate the world vegan day, one can try a vegan recipe by their favorite recipe. You can host a party with all the vegan foods or even take a pledge to start following a vegan diet or lifestyle and help others understand its importance as well.
