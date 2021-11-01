World Vegan Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

World vegan day is celebrated on 1 November worldwide by vegans to encourage people to follow a vegan lifestyle since it is beneficial for your health as well as the environment. This day also marks the formation of the Vegan Society in the UK.

The people have come a long way from starting a vegan diet to following a vegan lifestyle. This way they stand together towards a cruelty-free lifestyle and raise the voice for the rights of their voiceless furry friends.

Veganism means to avoid all things made b exploiting the animals but you can start from your diet by abstaining from the dairy products like milk, eggs, paneer, yogurt and meat. You can opt for a plant based diet and join this movement.

In order to understand the world vegan day, let's know more about its history, significance and theme for this year.