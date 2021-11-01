World Vegan Day: Quotes, Slogans, Messages and Posters

Celebrate the vegan lifestyle this world vegan day
(Photo: iStock)
World vegan day is celebrated evry year on 1 November to encourage people to at least try and then follow the vegan diet or lifestyle by highlighting the benefits of a vegan lifestyle on the health as well as the environment.
World vegan day is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the The Vegan Society in 1944 when two members of the The Vegetarian Society decided to exclude food that were obtained or tested on animals from their diet. Then in the year 1994 it was made official by the then chairman of the Vegan Society.
On this day various vegans and vegan societies organise events and you can celebrate it too by trying a vegan recipe, hosting a vegan party or by simply following a vegan lifestyle if you think it can help you and the environment you are dependent upon.
“Only when we have become non-violent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves,” -Cesar Chavez
“Veganism is not a sacrifice. It is a joy.” -Gary L. Francione
“It’s not hard to make decisions once you know what your values are.” Roy E. Disney
“I personally chose to go vegan because I educated myself on factory farming and cruelty to animals, and I suddenly realized that what was on my plate were living things, with feelings. And I just couldn’t disconnect myself from it any longer.” -Ellen DeGeneres
“The greatness of a nation and it’s moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” -Gandhi
“I don’t see why someone should lose their life just so you can have a snack.” -Russell Brand
“To get mud off your hands, use soap and water. To get blood off your hands, go vegan.” -John Sakars
“The problem is that humans have victimized animals to such a degree that they are not even considered victims. They are not even considered at all. They are nothing; they don’t count; they don’t matter. They are commodities like TV sets and cell phones. We have actually turned animals into inanimate objects – sandwiches and shoes.” Gary Yourofsky
“If a kid ever realized what was involved in factory farming, they would never touch meat again.” -James Cromwell
“Animal factories are one more sign of the extent to which our technological capacities have advanced faster than our ethics.” -Peter Singer
"Vegan can be good and for the good"
"Vegan diet can be as tasty as the normal diet but is definitely healthier'
"Go green, go vegan"
"Vegan lifestyle makes you stick to your values, helps you realise your power as a human"
"Vegan diet can never go wrong, neither ethically nor taste wise"
"Be empathetic towards the animals, environment and ecosystem. Go vegan"
"You can save the environment by not cutting trees and not eating meat"
"Let the birds and animals feel free, they should not be fried"
"Vote for a vegan movement, use your fork"
"You as a human have a choice to save the animals who don't have a choice to save their life"
"Make this world a better place for yourself and the animals. Happy world vegan day"
"This world vegan day, take a pledge to go vegan for the welfare of your environment, your furry friends and yourself"
"Happy world vegan day, Turn towards the vegan lifestyle and you won't regret it ever"
"Vegan is not a sacrifice of your taste or food but a life to other beings on the planet"
"Celebrate this world vegan day by trying a vegan recipe and you might turn a vegan for life"
"Veganism is not a movement but a way to respect other lives and set them free instead of frying them for our sense of taste"
Happy world vegan day
Take a pledge to save the animals and the environment by going vegan
Veganism is a lifestyleyou can choose for life and save other lives
