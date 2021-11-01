World Vegan Day: Quotes, Slogans, Messages and Posters

“Only when we have become non-violent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves,” -Cesar Chavez

“Veganism is not a sacrifice. It is a joy.” -Gary L. Francione

“It’s not hard to make decisions once you know what your values are.” Roy E. Disney

“I personally chose to go vegan because I educated myself on factory farming and cruelty to animals, and I suddenly realized that what was on my plate were living things, with feelings. And I just couldn’t disconnect myself from it any longer.” -Ellen DeGeneres

“The greatness of a nation and it’s moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” -Gandhi

“I don’t see why someone should lose their life just so you can have a snack.” -Russell Brand

“To get mud off your hands, use soap and water. To get blood off your hands, go vegan.” -John Sakars

“The problem is that humans have victimized animals to such a degree that they are not even considered victims. They are not even considered at all. They are nothing; they don’t count; they don’t matter. They are commodities like TV sets and cell phones. We have actually turned animals into inanimate objects – sandwiches and shoes.” Gary Yourofsky

“If a kid ever realized what was involved in factory farming, they would never touch meat again.” -James Cromwell

“Animal factories are one more sign of the extent to which our technological capacities have advanced faster than our ethics.” -Peter Singer