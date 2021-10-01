World Vegetarian Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

The day was founded by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) in 1977 in order to celebrate the benefits of vegetarian diet and spread awareness. The day was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

It started as an effort to promote vegetarian diet for a healthier heart, prevent diseases and curb killing of animals.

Both the organisations came together in 1978 with the aim to take this mission of spreading vegetarianism across the world. Their two main motives were: