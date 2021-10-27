Your Guide to Thyroid Health & Diet

If you have been feeling unduly tired and fatigued lately, are unable to cope up and suffering from insomnia, maybe your thyroid is playing up. Go for a TSH test. Yes, even if you consider yourself too young for thyroid disease and even if you are in the low risk category.

This is what happened with a friend of mine. She didn't notice the changes, but her family did. She had become restless. There was a faint tremor, some muscle weakness, and she was gaining weight for no reason. So, she went for a full body check-up and it didn't take long to discover what was wrong. She had a problem with her thyroid gland.