First Zika Virus Case in Delhi Confirmed: What to Know

After its spread in neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh last month, Delhi has identified its first case of Zika virus.

The patient is a 61 year old man from Shadipur in Northeast Delhi, who was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with fever and body ache last week, reported the Times of India.

An RT-PCR test conducted by the hospital, reportedly, found the patient to be positive for Zika virus RNA. This was further confirmed by both AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune.

The patient is currently being kept under close observation at the hospital. And an alert has been issued in the area around his residence, reported the Times of India.