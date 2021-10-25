UP Reports 1st Case of Zika Virus: What to Know

The first case of Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh has been confirmed in Kanpur.

The patient is a 57 year old employee of the Air Force station, and that he has been admitted to Air force Hospital, reported IANS.

The patient who was admitted ar the Air force Hospital had persistent high fever for days, when the hospital management decided to send his blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for examination where it was confirmed to be a Zika virus infection.

Those who have been in contact with the patient and are presenting similar symptoms have been quarantined in their homes.

The blood samples of around 200 such people have been sent to NIV Pune for screening, reported Times of India.