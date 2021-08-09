Young People Can Get COVID Hypertension Too. Here’s How to Beat It

Post COVID woes are just not ending. Everyone is facing a different set of persistent symptoms.

Raised heartbeat and palpitations, high blood sugar, anxiety and mood swings are almost an epidemic and one alarm-ing factor I am witnessing a lot in a lot many young people, some as young as 18 and twenty year olds too, is high blood pressure (HBP).

There are a lot of factors responsible for the young succumbing to this: inactivity, not enough exercise, weight gain, too much screen time, stress of taking exams and classes in a completely new format, lack of jobs and internships, uncertainty about the future, trauma due to loss of friends and family members, junk eating, increased alcohol drinking and smoking, boredom, comfort eating, relationship tussles between parents (that is affecting them), shrunk social circle, and more.