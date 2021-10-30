Rajinikanth Undergoes Carotid Artery Revascularisation Surgery: What is it?

Megastar Rajinikanth Undergoes Carotid surgery. He is reportedly recovering well.
Actor Rajinikanth underwent Carotid Artery Revascularisation surgery, on Friday, 29 October, and is reportedly recovering well.
A top official of Kaveri Hospital, in Chennai said that the actor was admitted there on Thursday, 28 October, after a bout of giddiness. After investigating his condition, Doctors at the hospital decided to carry out the surgery.
In a statement, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, said, "He was examined by an expert panel team of doctors, and he was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization surgery."
What exactly is this procedure? How much risk is involved? FIT speaks to experts.
What is Carotid Artery Revascularization?
Before we get to that, let's look at what carotid arteries are and when this procedure is required.
"The arteries that supply blood to the brain, are called carotid arteries," explains Dr Udgeath Dhir, Director and Head of CTVS, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute.
"While such blockages are most common in the arteries of the heart, they can happen in other blood vessels as well, particularly other main arteries leading to the kidney (renal artery) and the brain (carotid artery)," says Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Cardiac Surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.
He also adds that these are quite common.
Dr Goel explains that surgical inventions in these cases are only needed if there is a blockage of more than 70 percent.
Dr Dhir, adds, "in cases where the blockage is less than 75 to 80 percent, we can dissolve the blockage with the help of medication, including double blood thinners and statins–used to control cholesterol levels."
Basically, Carotid Artery Revascularization is the next line of defence against higher levels of blockages causing a stroke.
"Revascularisation," Dr Goel explains, "refers to unblocking the arteries by removing the plaque deposit."
"Now this may be done either surgically by cutting open the affected artery to remove the plaque blockage or by inserting a stent," he adds.
"There is a 1 percent chance of stroke in both surgical and stent during the procedure," says Dr Goel.
Dr Dhir explains that the in cases of local procedures, the patient can get back to normal in a matter of three days at the most.
According to Dr Dhir, "people who are diabetic, have a high blood pressure, hypertension should get regular check-ups (as they are at a higher risk of having artery blockages)."
He also talks about certain early warning signs of carotid artery blockage to look out for including blurred vision, dizziness, and nausea. "Don't take these symptoms lightly if you have any of these conditions, please get them evaluated," he adds.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)