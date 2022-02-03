Doctors Confirm Actor Sunil Grover Had Heart Surgery, Was Also COVID +Ve

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover who was reportedly admitted to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute, in Mumbai on 8 January is set to be discharged today.

According to sources, the 44 year old actor and comedian was first diagnosed with 'a very minor heart episode'. Grover also tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time.

Although an angiogram revealed major coronary blockages, according to the doctors, his heart was functioning normally, with no significant damage to heart muscle.

The actor then underwent 4 bypass surgeries. According to doctors he's doing much better now, and it set to be discharged from the hospital.