7 Ways to Get Relief From Back Pain During Pregnancy

Back pain is a common complication during pregnancy
(Photo: iStock)
Back pain is one of the most common complications during pregnancy, but it doesn't mean its easy to handle, especially on top of other physical and hormonal changes during this phase.
Back pain may be because of the change of center of gravity, weight gain, weight of the developing fetus or stress on the pelvic muscles.
Whatever may be the reason, there are ways one can manage it, and here are 7 ways according to the doctors of Mayo Clinic that can help you relieve your back pain during pregnancy:
The main hormone that is responsible for back pain during pregnancy is 'relaxin.' It relaxed the ligaments and muscles while preparing them for labour, the pressure on the pelvic muscles adds more to the existing back pain.
The way you walk or stand may change due to the change of centre of gravity. You can help maintain the right posture by sleeping on the side using some pillows and focusing on strengthening the pelvic and core muscles.
Prenatal massages are also an old way to get rid of acute back pains during the pregnancy.
You can always book an appointment with a certified therapist who will help reduce the stiffness in the muscles and the irritation in the nerves blocking the pain signals to the brain.
The long gentle strokes can be enjoyed while lying on the side but make sure that you consult your doctor first, and get the massages only from a certified therapist.
Prenatal yoga can be great for you during your pregnancy because it helps reduce pain and stress in the muscles, nerves and back that worsens due to the weight of the baby.
The shift from of the uterus from the pelvis to the abdomen puts a lot of stress on the back.
Prenatal yoga helps strengthen the muscles, tones the body and prepares it for the delivery. It improves the posture, empowers your mind and body, relaxes the muscle and relieves of the back pain to some extent.
Acupencture is an East Asian Medical way to help relieve the back pain. In this method the needles are inserted on various pressure points that are beneficial for the overall mental and physical health.
The certified practitioner can use acupuncture or acupressure (in which needles are replaced by finger pressure) to remove any blockages. It relieves back pain and also improves digestion, migraines, reduces nausea, headaches and morning sickness.
Pregnancy fashion is a things women have started to enjoy and experiment with.
Though the heels might get you a few compliments, it's doing no good to your back. It increases the curvature of your back increasing the pressure on the lower spine and hips which worsens the back ache.
The only way to avoid it is to invest in flat and comfortable shoes that fits you well and are stylish keeping your pregnancy fashion on point.
Meditation is an easy way to reduce back pain.
It doesn't require any therapist or appointment, It can be practised anywhere quite and relaxing.
The best way is to meditate while sitting or lying down in a relaxing position and while listeing some calming music, you can also take help of guided mediation apps which are general or pregnancy specific.
It reduces the release of stress hormones calming the mind and body slowly.
Swimming can be a fun and relaxing way to tackle acute back pain.
You can even try it as a remedy while you are at a vacation. Water makes you feel weightless, there's no pressure on the spine and no tension og the gravity. Your body feels light and the lack of stress on the back reduces the back pain as well.
It will help release the stress and help you heal mentally and physically strengthening the muscles but make sure to talk to your doctor if you have a high-risk pregnancy.