46% of Adolescent Girls in India Are Anaemic: Study

"Diagnosing the root cause of anaemia is very important. While predominantly anaemia is caused due to iron deficiency or a deficiency in vitamin b12, there could be other reasons for anaemia that needs to be investigated," added Dr Anurag Bansal, Technical Director, SRL Diagnostics.

Anaemia is a condition in which there is a decreased number of circulating red blood cells and/or haemoglobin contained therein and is the most prevalent nutritional deficiency disorder in the world.

There are conditions which do not produce enough healthy blood cells, destroy too many red blood cells or lose circulating red blood cells; all these can all lead to anaemia.