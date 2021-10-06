Breast Cancer a Growing Concern in India: Risk Factors & Prevention

Some of the factors responsible for this increase include lack of exercise, overweight-obesity, hormone replacement therapy, combined oral contraceptive pills and stress, among others.

It is also worrying that women in India with breast cancer tend to be diagnosed at more advanced stages when the prognosis is also poorer.

Some estimates suggest that nearly 50 percent of women with breast cancer first visit a doctor when their disease is at Stage 3.

If the disease is diagnosed early, surgery can prove to be an effective and curative intervention, however, at advanced stages, multiple interventions are usually required, including chemotherapy and radiation.