India Gets a National Breast Cancer Helpline

"What makes this initiative unique is that a group of passionate breast cancer conquerors who have been through the gruelling grind of breast cancer treatment alongside a team of trained counsellors would be providing one to one confidential support.

This is the first dedicated national helpline in India that addresses issues relating to both breast cancer and non-cancer benign breast health issues as well (far more common than breast cancer), which cause a lot of anxiety to patients.

Nine out of 10 breast health issues are benign. So the Helpline also aims to reassure this segment of worried well who think they may have cancer, but in fact have only non cancer breast health issues."

