Cervical Cancer: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix — the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina, according to Mayo Clinic. It is one of the common cancers in women and is the cause of infections by the HPV virus.

Cervix is also called the neck of the reproductive system and protrudes into the vagina. The interior or canal of the cervix is called cervical canal and it can be divided into two parts: endocervix and ectocervix. Endocervix is closer to the uterus and its columnar epithelial cells are responsible for producing mucus. Ectocervix is continuous with the vagina and is surrounded by mature squamous epithelial cells. This may help understand the types of cervical cancer later.

According to Mayo Clinic, cervical cancer is caused by the HPV virus that can be a sexually transmitted but immune system protects the body from such virus.