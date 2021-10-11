Pregnancy Can Also Affect Your Skin: Here's How

A woman goes through multiple changes during pregnancy— both physical and mental.

With your hormones going haywire, as your pregnancy progresses, it can also impact the health of your hair and skin.

These skin conditions may be a result of certain hormones like leptin, progesterone and estrogen, which are higher during pregnancy.

Other reasons may include vascular changes and increase in blood volume during pregnancy.

While some conditions may have simple preventive measures, others may disappear after delivery, and some others may require medical intervention.

Here are some changes you may notice in your skin during pregnancy.