Gestational Diabetes: Causes, Complications and Tips For Prevention

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that is first seen in a pregnant woman who did not have diabetes before she was pregnant, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). High blood sugar levels can cause a negative effect on the baby's health and the expecting mother.

Pregnancy complications are normal and gestational diabetes can be controlled by a few dietary changes, medication, exercises and other lifestyle changes. You need to maintain the blood sugar levels for the overall health of yourself and your baby.

Many a times, the blood sugar levels go back to normal after delivery but it puts you at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes. That is why regular blood tests are necessary to keep a check.