Ways to Get Rid of Loose Skin After Pregnancy

A lot of skin changes occur during pregnancy. It can cause stretch marks, rashes, skin tags, etc. Another common problem that you might face is loose skin.

Loose skin is a normal experience after pregnancy. During pregnancy, the skin stretches to accommodate the growing baby. Our skin is made of elastin and collagen which makes it flexible and elastic but sometimes when they are stretched for too long, it becomes difficult to go back to its normal state. It might lead to low-self esteem, low confidence among many.