7 Home Remedies to Manage Pregnancy Heartburn

According to the American Pregnancy Association, heartburn is a common complaint during pregnancy and there may be various underlying causes of the condition. Heartburn has nothing to do with the heart, but it is a burning sensation at the centre of the chest that is quite uncomfortable to live with.

Heartburn and indigestion are more common pregnancy complications during the third trimester due to the increasing pressure on the stomach and intestine caused by the growing baby.

Here are a few home remedies you can use to get rid of heartburn during pregnancy.