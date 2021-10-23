Karwa Chauth 2021: Tips for Women Fasting For the First Time

Here are a few tips for women celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time.
(Photo: iStock)
Karwa Chauth is a one-day festival celebrated by Hindu women in India, in which married women fast for the safety and longevity of their husbands.
If you're fasting for the first time, here are some tips you can follow to make your fast easy and healthy.
Water is essential for your body but water cannot be consumed while you fast for Karwa Chauth. So, what you can do is drink enough water before you start the fast. You can also hydrate yourself with coconut water, watermelons, cucumbers or juices if you can't have water all at once. This will prevent dehydration, dizziness and headaches.
For any of you who don't know what sargi is, it is a ritual in which the women fasting eat food before sunrise and then start the fast.
If you eat the right foods during sargi, you can you can survive for the rest of the day with ease. You can have foods high in protein and fiber so that you feel full for long.
If you are someone who hasn't fasted before, you won't know how your body functions on a day you are fasting. You need to involve less in physical activities so that you can save energy and use that limited energy wisely.
If you do exercise regularly, you cannot have pre-workout or post workout meals. So, might be too hard to cope.
Do not delay breaking the fast once you see the moon. Secondly, do not have too much food once you get to eat. It might result in bloating, digestive issues and uneasiness.
You can break the fast with fluids or light foods so that there's no sudden pressure on your digestion juices.
If you are someone who is diabetic or has any other issues, do not let it take a backseat. Fasting for the first time may affect your body in a negative way if you are not used to it.
You can always consult a doctor, tell him about your health issues and that you are fasting for the first time and the do it according to his guidance.