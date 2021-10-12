10 Pregnancy Tips to Reduce Your Risk of Miscarriage

Tips to follow to avoid miscarriage
(Photo: iStock)
Miscarriages are undoubtedly difficult. It is the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week. It typically occurs in about 11-16 percent of pregnancies, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number might be higher as many experience miscarriages without realising that they were pregnant.
But you can follow a few tips to have a healthy pregnancy and avoid miscarriage. Here are10 tips that can help you.
According to the American Pregnancy Association, folic acid can help prevent miscarriage, early delivery, anemia and defects in baby during birth.
It helps in the formation of red blood cells and their normal functioning. It also protects the baby from low birth weight, spinal or brain defects. You can consume lentils, beans, broccoli, orange juice, spinach and cereals for folic acid.
According to the NIH, infections are the cause of 15 percent early miscarriages and 66 percent late miscarriages. It can affect a person physically and psychologically. Bleeding, pain and fear of hemorrhage are a few common results of miscarriage due to infections. You can avoid the risk of infections by washing your hands frequently, taking the flu and pneumonia shots and consulting the doctor for other preventive measures.
According to Mayo clinic, it is completely fine to have sex during pregnancy. There is no harm to the baby since it is protected by the amniotic fluid around the uterus. Any position is safe until you feel comfortable but you should avoid having unprotected sex. It can lead to STIs or STDs which may put you as well as the baby at risk.
It is advisable to maintain a healthy weight and BMI during the pregnancy and if you are planning the pregnancy, it is better to start losing weight before you conceive. According to Mayo clinic, obesity or overweight puts you and your baby at risk. Overweight can cause miscarriage, still birth, defective organs, childhood diabetes and impaired growth of the baby.
It becomes essential for you to choose healthy food for yourself and your baby. It also helps keep miscarriage at bay and promotes the growth and development of the baby. According to HealthLine, pregnant women must avoid fish with high mercury, under cooked meat or fish, caffeine, unpasteurised dairy products, unwashed foods or processed foods to prevent miscarriage.
According to NIH, chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension can adversely affect the pregnancy of a woman. Most pregnant women suffer from type-2 diabetes and this can cause miscarriages, neonatal complications, still births, restrictive growth and development of the baby. It is advisable to manage diseases like hypertension, thyroid, diabetes with the help of counseling, dietary changes, glycemic control and certain medications under doctor's advice.
Cigarettes contain harmful substances like tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide that puts the mother and the baby at risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking results in placenta complication and slow fetal development which can result in miscarriage and still birth (miscarriage after 20 weeks).
There is no known amount of alcohol, type of alcohol or timing of drinking that can be considered safe during pregnancy. According to the CDC, the alcohol in the mother's blood can pass on to the baby through the umbilical cord causing physical, mental and intellectual damage for life and increase the chances of miscarriages or still birth.
Studies have shown that women who stay relaxed and happy during pregnancy are at a lower risk of miscarriage.
There is no doubt that a woman undergoes a lot of physical and mental changes but you must take care of your mental health as much as your physical well being. You must learn to rest, avoid unnecessary stress and keep yourself calm to avoid anxiety and depression.
Regular check-ups with your doctor can help with healthy pregnancy and take care of yourself and your baby in a better way. You can discuss the changes in your diet, workout regime and the need for supplements or medication.
